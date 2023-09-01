Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Accra, Sept. 01, GNA – Ms Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, Microsoft’s National Digital Transformation Lead for Africa, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

She was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience.

The criteria for acceptance into the Council include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honours.

This is in a press release from the office of Ms Kyerematen-Jimoh copied to the Ghana News Agency.

According to the statement, she would have access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence as a member of the Council.

She would also connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum.

“Ms. Kyerematen-Jimoh will also have the opportunity to share her expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com,” the statement added.

The statement noted that she would also benefit from exclusive access to membership-branded marketing collateral, high-touch support from the Forbes Councils member concierge team, and complimentary membership in EXEC—the luxury hotel, travel, lifestyle, and business benefits programme.

Forbes Council is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders, who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC).

In Forbes Council, exceptional business owners and leaders, come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

GNA

