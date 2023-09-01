Ga Central MCE pledges to provide development to residents of Anyaa-Sowutuom

By Francis Kwabena Cofie

Accra, Sept 01, GNA – Mr Bashiru Kamara Mohammed, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ga Central has assured traditional authorities of Anyaa-Sowutuom of continuous collaboration for the development of the area.

He said traditional authorities were indispensable in the overall scheme of things as far as achieving development objectives were concerned.

Mr Mohammed gave the assurance when he addressed the Chief and people of Sowutuom during their Annual Homowo Festival and exhibition.

The event was held by Nii Osabu Akwei Tibo I, the Chief of Sowutuom in collaboration with the Ga Central Municipal Assembly and the Greater Accra Regional National Commission on Culture.

Mr Mohammed acknowledged that the wide array of development projects in the community would not have been possible without the intervention and collaboration of the chief of the area, citing the example of government flagship programme Agenda 111.

He commended the chief for being instrumental in the progress of the area while promoting and maintaining peace among the people, stating that such a gesture brings about development.

The MCE called for the upholding of the Ghanaian festivals and cultural heritage, saying; “We cannot do away with our cultural traditions because it tightens the bond that exists between us as a society.”

Nii Akwei Tibo said the festival was held in a low key because of the mourning of the loss of the Queen Mother of the Ga State, Naa Dedei Omaedru III.

He called on all to come on board to quicken the pace of development to improve their living conditions while assuring the Assembly of cooperation on all fronts to move the area to the next level.

Mr Eric Ohene-Larbi, the Greater Accra Deputy Regional Director of the National Commission on Culture urged the people to showcase their unique cultural identity as Ghanaians to the world and that “A nation that undermines its true cultural values and unique identity is bound to disintegrate with time.”

He called on the traditional authorities to use festival occasions to resolve grievances among and chart a new path towards unity and development.

Madam Mary Dagbah, the Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education sensitized the people on the upcoming limited voter registration exercise for the District Assembly Elections slated for December 19, 2023.

She urged all eligible voters to visit the National Identification Authority offices and register and use with their Ghana Card for that purpose.

Numo Guan, the Chief Priest of Sowutuom, prayed for God’s protection and the success of the people.

There was an exhibition of Ghanaian local foods, traditional wear, artefacts, handicrafts, among others including free health screening.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

