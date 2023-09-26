Amewu donates Nissan Pick-up vehicle to St Augustine Catholic Church

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), Sept. 26, GNA – Mr John-Peter Amewu, Member of Parliament, Hohoe Constituency and Minister of Railway Development, has presented a brand-new Nissan Pick-up vehicle to the St Augustine Catholic Church, Hohoe to aid in pastoral activities.

The vehicle with registration number GB 1629-20 was in fulfilment of Mr Amewu’s pledge of donating a car to the Church during its 120th Anniversary celebration on September 24 on the theme: “Rejoice in the Lord, He is faithful forever”.

Mr Amewu said the vehicle, donated on behalf of the Clarible-Esther Foundation, would enable the Parish to carry out its pastoral activities without difficulties.

Reverend Father Paschal Afesi, St Augustine Catholic Church, on behalf the Associate Parish Priests and the faithful, expressed gratitude to Mr Amewu for the gesture, adding that it was the first time such a great gift was received by the Parish.

He said the transportation difficulties faced anytime they wanted to engage in pastoral duties and the donation was much of a help while pledging maximum care and maintenance of the vehicle.

Rev Fr Afesi said Mr Amewu had been very supportive to the Church and its activities as well as other developmental projects in the Constituency.

He expressed gratitude to the traditional authorities for their unwavering support to the Church, adding that their support was highly appreciated.

GNA

