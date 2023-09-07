Alhaji Grusah calls for transparency ahead of GFA elections  

By Simon Asare



Accra, Sept. 07, GNA – Alhaji Abdul Karim Gruzah, President of King Faisal FC, has expressed discontent with the way issues concerning the upcoming Ghana Football Association (GFA) elections are being handled.



According to the experienced football administrator, issues arising from the elections regarding the court case and the recent disqualification of Mr. George Afriyie by the Elections Committee was not healthy for the development and progress of football in the country.



The upcoming GFA Elective Congress, scheduled to take place on September 27, 2023, has been put on hold due to a petition of injunction filed at the Accra High Court by King Faisal FC, and the recent disqualification of Mr. Afriyie further puts the election in limbo.



The former Vice President was disqualified for failure to provide the required number of GFA members to support his candidature following his vetting on August 21, 2023, which was deemed unsuccessful.



Alhaji Grusah stated in an interview with GNA Sports that Mr. Afriyie’s disqualification was not in order and urged the Elections Committee to solve issues amicably.



“As a father for all, we want transparency in the election. We want to be part of the elections, but the Elections Committee must do the right things,” Alhaji Gruzah said.



He alluded to what happened in the 2015 GFA Elections in Tamale when Kwesi Nyantakyi went unopposed as President, something he was against, and unfortunate events that transpired afterwards.



Regarding the court case currently being pursued by his club, King Faisal, Alhaji Grusah said he wants to ensure that the right procedures were followed in the electioneering process, the reason he headed to the courts to seek redress.



The new court hearing date has been scheduled for Tuesday, September 19th, 2023, as King Faisal seeks a temporary halt to the GFA Elections until elections for representatives of the National League clubs, regional football associations, and other affiliated groups are successfully concluded.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

