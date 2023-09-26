Alan’s Resignation: Ashanti NPP Regional Chairman orders immediate removal of posters, billboards

By Samuel ofori Boateng

Kumasi Sept. 26, GNA – The Ashanti Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party has ordered the immediate removal of the posters and billboards of Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, the former presidential hopeful of the party.

Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, in a memo to all constituency leadership of the party, ordered the immediate removal of posters, billboards and other advertisement materials of the former trade Minister from the party offices and accredited places.

He said he would go all out to ensure that the region was rid of all paraphernalia bearing the image, portrait and the name of Mr Kyerematen.

“Right now, that he has declared he is no longer a member of the NPP, I will send letters around the region for his posters everywhere, including the party offices to be removed,” he stated in an interview in Kumasi.

Mr Kyerematen, on Monday September 25, 2023, announced his decision to lead a new movement for change in the 2024 general election after resigning from the NPP party.

Mr Kyerematen at a news conference in Accra said the NPP “party has been hijacked by a selected group of party leaders and elders, government appointees, behind the curtain power brokers and some unscrupulous party apparatchiks.”

GNA

