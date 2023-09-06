Akatsi South MCE commends Tatorme Fiato Assembly member, others  

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), Sept. 6, GNA – Mr Kofitsey Martin Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive of Akatsi South, has commended Mr Edward Doe Adade, the Assembly member for Tatorme-Fiato Electoral Area for his commitment towards championing good communal labour practices.

This was in reaction to a clean-up exercise Mr Adade, and his Unit Committee members organised on Tuesday, September 5, within their Electoral Area.

Mr Nyahe gave the commendation during a tour with Mr Adade and some members from his community on Tuesday after the electorates embarked on a massive clean-up exercise.

Mr Nyahe further said it remained the responsibility of all assembly members to ensure their electorates contribute to the healthy nature of their various places of abode.

The exercise, which saw the clearing of gutters, bushes, and others around Akatsi Esianyokope, Agbanukope, Tatorme, Kotomensah, court hall, Togbui Aho’s palace area, and others, received some support from individuals such as, drinks and water.

Mr Nyahe also commended other assembly members who are offering their best for the growth of their various communities.

He called on residents to practice good citizenship roles “since all must come together to make our area a better place.”

Mr Emmanuel Dzivor, a Unit Committee member in charge of Sanitation, expressed gratitude to those who participated in the exercise.

“Cleanliness is next to Godliness, so, this must be sustained,” he added.

The exercise was in collaboration with the officers from the Environmental Health Department, NADMO, Zoomlion, and others.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

