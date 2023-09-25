AGI Energy Service Centre to launch pioneering Energy Efficiency Network in Ghana

Accra, Sept. 25, GNA – The Association of Ghana Industries- Energy Service Centre (AGI-ESC), with the support of the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) will on Thursday September 28 launch an Energy Efficiency Network in Ghana.

This ground-breaking initiative aims to foster collaborative sustainable approach toward the promotion of energy efficiency and renewable energy within Ghana’s industrial sector.

This will in turn contribute to energy and financial savings, and climate protection.

The Energy Efficiency Network, a first-of-its-kind in

the country, offers a comprehensive and collaborative platform for industries in the Greater Accra Region to improve energy efficiency, reduce costs and carbon emissions, and enhance their competitiveness within the AfCFTA framework.

The network will be implemented until December 2025 and will comprise 13 large industries.

Each participant company in the network will be provided with technical support, including an ISO 50002:2014 compliant comprehensive energy audit.

This enables companies to assess their energy and CO2 savings potential, estimate the cost of the required investments, analyze the economic benefits of the measures, individual energy savings targets and the return on investment for each measure.

The companies will also be provided with additional support to implement these recommended measures in their production processes.

The platform will facilitate knowledge exchange,

best practice sharing, and capacity-building to equip participants with innovative energy-saving techniques and technologies.

Mr.Seth Twum-Akwaboah, Chief Executive Officer of the AGI, expressed enthusiasm about this transformative initiative, stating “the Energy Efficiency Network represents a pivotal moment for Ghana’s industrial landscape.

The AGI is proud to partner with GIZ to strengthen our commitment to sustainable development and energy conservation. By empowering our members to adopt energy-efficient practices, we can drive positive change,achieve cost savings, and bolster Ghana’s position in the global market.”

Through the Energy Efficiency Network, a myriad of benefits is envisaged for Ghanaian industries, including reduced operational expenses, improved energy security, and a reduced carbon footprint.

Additionally, these collective efforts will contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 7 (Affordable and Clean

Energy), Goal 9 (Industry,Innovation, and Infrastructure) and Goal 13 (Climate Action).

