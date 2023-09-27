Ada Nkyinkyim Museum tour heralds World Tourism Day celebration 

By Tourism Team

Ada(GAR), Sept. 27, GNA – This year’s World Tourism Day celebration has begun with a tour of the Nkyinkyim Museum, in Ada, by officials of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture.

The museum is creatively built with a curation of unique sculptures that tell the stories of Africa’s past and the struggles of the Black race.

Officials of the GTA and the Ministry were taken through a 40-minute tour of some of the various sites on the 115-acre land set aside for artistic display.

Mr Kwame Akoto Bamfo, Executive Director of Nkyinkyim, who took the tourists on a solemn and emotional tour, said the vision of setting up the site was to “provide healing through restorative and transformative justice.”

It was also to re-engage with the things and people long-lost and to reclaim history through education.

“The Museum is an evolving museum that seamlessly combines African art, history and performance; intangible cultural heritage such as drumming, dancing, traditional rites and food.

The museum experience is designed to guide visitors towards healing and restorative justice; healing from the legacies of African enslavement and colonialism.”

This years world Tourism Day celebrations would continue with a grand durbar of Chiefs and people of Ada.

The Day, on the theme “ Tourism and Green investment”, is aimed at highlighting the need for more and better targeted investment for people, planet and prosperity as well as highlighting priorities for tourism recovery and future growth and development as well as new and innovative solutions for the environment.

GNA

