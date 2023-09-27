“Rhythms On Da Runway” receives most prestigious event in Africa award

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Sept. 27, GNA – “Rhythms On Da Runway”, the continent’s leading annual fashion and music spectacle, has won the most prestigious event in Africa award at prestigious Africa Events Awards, cementing its position as a trailblazer in the event planning and management sector.

This accolade underscores the event’s unwavering dedication to innovation and its commitment to delivering exceptional experiences yearly.

The Africa Events Awards ceremony is a platform that celebrates outstanding achievements and contributions within the event industry, recognizing the ingenuity, creativity, and passion of individuals and teams who craft unforgettable experiences.

Mr. Kofi Okyere-Darko (K O D), the Creative President of NINETEEN57, expressed his excitement about this prestigious award, saying, “we are thrilled to receive this recognition and would inspire us to achieve even greater things in the coming years.

“Rhythms On Da Runway has always been about pushing boundaries and redefining what is possible in the world of fashion and music events.”

He said the award holds immense significance and reaffirms the event’s status as a trailblazer in the industry.

It has captivated audiences with its enchanting fusion of traditional African rhythms, contemporary beats, and captivating runway displays by renowned African designers.

Mr. Darko said it had become a platform that not only celebrates Africa’s diverse cultural identity but also promotes unity and inclusivity among the continent’s people., and it is poised to push boundaries of creativity and innovation in the world of fashion, music events and beyond.

The Africa Award event aspires to be a driving force behind sustainable practices in the industry while preserving Africa’s rich cultural heritage.

Rhythms On Da Runway aims to create a legacy that inspires generations to come.

Organisers of Rhythms On Da Runway extended their heartfelt gratitude to the Africa Events Awards for the recognition.

They acknowledge the unwavering support of their dedicated team, partners, sponsors, and the ever-enthusiastic audience that has made this journey possible.

“As it basks in the glory of this achievement, the team remains committed to delivering even more spectacular experiences in the years ahead”, they said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

