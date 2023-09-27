Don’t be distracted by recent happenings in the Party – Veep to NPP faithful

By Godwill Arthur Mensah

Accra, Sept. 27, GNA – Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has urged members and supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) not to be distracted by any events in the Party but remain focused on winning next year’s elections.

Vice President Bawumia gave the advice when he interacted with party faithful on the sidelines of a visit to a Limited Voter Registration Centre in the Eastern Region on Wednesday, September 27.

He said the signs were clear that the party would record a remarkable victory in the December 2024 polls, hence the need to work hard and stay focused.

“I am happy that you have come out to meet me today for this important national exercise. It tells me that the party is very alive and very strong,” he stated.

“One of the things that we need to know as a party is that we are going to win the 2024 election. Do not have any doubt in your mind. We will have to work hard, no doubt we will have to work hard, but it is possible to “Break the Eight.”

“We are going to break the 8, and we will need all of your efforts for us to break the 8. Let us keep focus as a party. Don’t be distracted by events. Stay focused on the main task, which is to break the 8.

“Let nobody distract us. We are going to win, so let nobody distract you. Focus, focus, focus on breaking the 8 in 2024. It is possible!” Dr Bawumia declared.

The Vice President underscored the importance of the Limited Registration Exercise to Ghana’s democratic growth and commended the Electoral Commission for satisfactorily discharging its duties so far.

“It is very important that we get everyone who is eligible to vote, to come and register to vote in the upcoming District Assembly elections and the General Elections in 2024. We want to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to register,” he emphasised.

Dr Bawumia, who has also visited Centres in the Greater Accra and Central regions, on Saturday, September 23 suspended his nationwide engagement with NPP delegates ahead of the party’s upcoming Presidential Primaries to enable the party concentrate fully on the registration exercise.

GNA

