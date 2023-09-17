57th Training for Young African Journalists opens in Cairo

Cario, Egypt, Sept 17, GNA – The Union of African Journalists (UAJ) has opened the 57th Training for Young African Journalists at the National Radio and Television house of Egypt in Cairo.

Twenty young journalists drawn from 14 African countries and presidents of five selected media unions on the continent are participating in the programme being organised by the Training and Media studies Center (TMSC) in Egypt, in collaboration with the country’s Supreme Council for Media Regulation (SCMR), from September 16 to October 5.

The three weeks program will take participants through a series of pertinent topics, ranging from political and economic to other media related topics.

Ghana News Agency’s photojournalist, Nii Martey M. Botchway, who is a participant has captured these memorable pictures from the programme.

