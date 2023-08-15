Zoomlion clears landfill sites in Oti

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, Aug. 15, GNA – Zoomlion Ghana Limited, the country’s largest waste management company, has undertaken an exercise to clear refuse heaps in the Oti Region.

The exercise is part of a nationwide undertaking by the Ministry of Local Government and waste giant Zoomlion, under the Government’s “Clean Ghana” initiative.

A team of experts led by Safian Abdul, the Oti Regional Coordinator for Zoomlion, spent some weeks clearing decades-old refuse dump sites including at Dambai, where one of the largest in the region is located.

There were also sites decommissioned in the Kadjebi, Jasikan and the Nkwanta North districts, including an age-old heap at the yam market at Kpassa.

Mr Abdul said the exercise would promote sanitation and improve the lives of the people, and thus deserved the support of all.

Municipal and District Chief Executives commended Zoomlion for the effort, saying the financial cost of the exercise kept them inundated, while environmental health officers greatly welcomed the sanitation drive.

Edem Atiase, the Krachi East Municipal Environmental Health Officer, said the exercise should reflect in general environmental sanitation in Municipality, and would work with the Assembly in ensuring sanitation laws are enforced.

The evacuations meet ongoing commissioning of multimillion cedis integrated waste recycling and compost plants in the various regions of the country, and new engineered landfill sites are being established to facilitate sustainable waste management.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

