Reports: Militia fighting rages in Libyan capital

Tripoli, Aug. 15, (dpa/GNA) – Fighting was raging on Tuesday between rival armed factions in the capital of conflict-ridden Libya, in what witnesses said is the worst violence in Tripoli in months.

At least 18 people were injured in the fighting, Libyan media reported, citing the Ambulance and Emergency Service.

The service said it was evacuating civilians from conflict areas.

The clashes had erupted Monday night between the 444th Brigade, which is backed by the Interior Ministry in Tripoli, and the rival Deterrence Force after the latter had arrested the 444th Brigade’s chief commander Mahmoud Hamzah, witnesses said.

The violence has prompted the suspension of flights to and from nearby Mitiga airport and classes were cancelled at the University of Tripoli.

After a brief lull, clashes resumed Tuesday, trapping residents inside their homes.

Libya has been in turmoil since the overthrow of dictator Moamer Gaddafi in 2011.

The oil-wealthy country has become a battleground for rival forces, drawing in foreign powers.

Two governments are currently vying for power in the North African country.

GNA

