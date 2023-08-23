Zimbabwe’s President Mnangagwa the favourite as nation goes to polls

Harare, Aug 23, (dpa/GNA) – Zimbabwean voters are heading to the polls on Wednesday, for presidential and parliamentary elections in which President Emmerson Mnangagwa, is expected to win a second term.

His strongest challenger is Nelson Chamisa of the CCC party, who only lost to Mnangagwa by a narrow margin in the last elections in 2018.

There have been reports of serious shortcomings in the electoral process in the run-up to the polls, with several human rights organizations pointing to voter intimidation, the falsification of the electoral rolls, and the appointment of backers of governing party Zanu-PF to the electoral commission.

Even after polling booths opened at 7 am (0500 GMT), there were reports of delays at some polling stations nationwide, as the necessary documentation had not been delivered on time.

Polling stations are due to close at 7 pm. The electoral commission then has five days to announce the official results, although preliminary results are expeced sooner.

Mnangagwa, 80, is seeking to continue his time in charge of the country, with population 16 million. Zimbabwe has been mired in economic crisis for decades, with soaring inflation and unemployment.

The nation’s elections have been marred in the past by incidents of violence and allegations of manipulation.

Zimbabwe was ruled by strongman Robert Mugabe from 1987 to 2017. After Mugabe was overthrown by the military, former vice president Mnangagwa came to power.

A year later, the elections won by Mnangagwa were also overshadowed by violence and repression.

A former British colony, Zimbabwe has been ruled by the Zanu-PF party since it became independent in 1980.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

