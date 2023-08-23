Three killed in attack in Russian border region of Belgorod

Moscow, Aug 23, (dpa/GNA) – Three people have been killed as a result of Ukrainian drone attacks on the Russian border region of Belgorod, according to the authorities.

The drone dropped explosive charges over the village of Lavy on Wednesday, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram. The information could not initially be independently verified.

Earlier, Gladkov said there was only minor damage to buildings, showing photos of broken windows that he said were at a sanatorium.

He said the people were killed in a second attack.

Since Moscow launched the unprovoked, full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, officals in Russian border areas have also reported repeated shelling, though the deaths and damage are on a vastly smaller scale compared to the killings and destruction in Ukraine.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

