Winners and others at the end of 2023 PETFUN games

By Francis Ameyibor, Ibrahim Saani, Kingsley Dasi

Burma Camp, Aug. 30, GNA – Winners and others have emerged after the dust settled at the 2023 Petroleum Fun Games (PETFUN 2023) organised by the Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMC) at the weekend.

Among the gainers are Radiance and IBM Petroleum were adjudged to be the joint overall best-performing companies; Petrosol was decorated as the best-organised company; and Star Oil was acknowledged for being the first company to arrive on time.

According to statistics obtained by the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Sports Desk, the PETFUN 2023 Best Coordinator accolade went to Ms. Georgette Quarmyne of Engen Ghana, and the Golden Boot was picked by Mr. Alswell Takyi of Frontier Oil.

On the medal table, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) picked one gold and two silver; GOIL Company PLC picked two golds; Tema Fuel Company picked one gold; IBM picked two gold and one silver; JD Link picked two silver; Petrosol picked one silver; and Radiance picked two golds and one silver.

Others are: Benab Oil, two silver; Engen Ghana, one gold and one silver; Frimps Oil, one silver; HUSS, one gold; and Frontier, one silver.

In the various field events, in the Ludo competition, Ms. Patience Amponsah of IMB picked the gold prize, with Peter Kpemah of JD Link picking the silver; Albert Essel of Tema Fuel Company picked the gold for draught competition; and Patrick Kwaku Sam of NPA picked the silver.

For the playing cards games, Abriel Tetteh of Petrosol picked gold and Constance Mensah of JD Link silver; football gold was won by HUSS and Frontier Oil settled for silver; NPA picked gold for volleyball and Radiance silver; and sack race gold was picked by Abdul Rahman of Radiance and Evans Manyawe of Engen Ghana silver.

In the swimming competition, Nana Benyin Thompson of GOIL picked the gold prize and Fadel Mohammed Diallo of Benab Oil settled for silver; for the lime and spoon event, Abdul Rahman of Radiance took away the gold and Faustina Amoquandoh of IBM for silver.

In the table tennis competition, Alexander Oduro of GOIL picked gold and Prince Alphonse of NPA settled for silver; in the tug of war battle, Engen Ghana picked gold and Frimps Oil silver; and in the battle of chewing apples, Edward Ofori of IBM picked gold and Benab Oil silver.

Teams that participated in the 2023 PETFUN include GOIL Company PLC, Oil Space Ghana, Trade-Cross, Sawadigo Oil Company, Aegis & Huille Company, Benab Oil Company, the National Petroleum Authority, Cirrus Oil Services, Trinity Oil Company, GAB Energy, Vivo Energy Ghana, JO & JU Oil Company, and ZEN Petroleum.

Others are Desert Oil Ghana, GRID Petroleum Ghana, Frontier Oil Ghana, Kabore Oil, Strategic Energies, Engen Ghana, R & P Oil Company, ICON Energy, TEL Energy, Star Oil Company, and Tema Fuel Company.

The rest are Superior Oil Company, JP Trustees, Radiance Petroleum, Petro Sankofa, Fuel Trade, Petronax Energy, Frimps Oil Company, Petrosol Ghana, and IBM Petroleum.

Five camps from Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketing Companies (LPGMCs), Bulk Import, Distributing, and Export Companies (BIDECs), Tank Farms, and the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) participated in the 2023 PETFUN games.

Mr. Kwaku Agyemang-Duah, Chief Executive Officer of AOMC, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Sports Desk, commended all the teams and companies that participated in the 2023 PETFUN games.

He noted that the reason behind the excitement was that they missed the action due to the COVID-19 interruption, which forced AOMC to put the fun games on hold until this year. “This is a revival spirit among the industry players”.

Mr. Agyemang-Duah, who is also the AOMC Industry Coordinator, also commended the management of the Burma Camp Sports Complex for hosting and supporting PETFUN 2023.

