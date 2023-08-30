Ohemaa Achiaa Agyekum to host 2023 Miss Health Ghana By Simon Asare

Accra, Aug. 30, GNA – Ms. Ohemaa Achiaa Agyekum, winner of Miss Health Ghana 2019, has been announced as the host for the most prestigious health pageant in Ghana.

This comes after Lamrock Agency organisers of Miss Health Ghana signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ms. Ohemaa Agyekum to host the 10-week educational health pageant, which is themed “Health for All”.

At the signing event of the MOU, Madam Gladys Akyere Rockson, CEO of Lamrock Agency, said her outfit was excited to partner with Ohemaa Agyekum to produce this year’s pageant.

“I want to laud the commitment of the former winner for her enthusiasm for health education and awareness. She is a passionate advocate for health and wellness, and we know that she would use her platform to make a real difference in the lives of Ghanaians,” she said.

She added that the show is very important since it would help in creating health awareness content.

Ohemaa Achiaa Agyekum expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to host the show and anticipated a rollercoaster ride in crowning a new queen.

She said, “I am honoured to be able to use my platform to raise awareness about important health issues, and I believe that this show will help to improve the health and well-being of Ghanaians.”

Ohemaa Agyekum added that she would use the platform to share her knowledge and expertise on a variety of topics, including nutrition, hygiene, disease prevention, and many more.

The road to crowning this year’s Miss Health Ghana Queen would kick off with an audition set for September 9, 2023, at the Accra City Hotel, where contestants will be selected.

The ultimate winner gets to drive home an official car, a cash prize, ambassadorial deals, and gifts from sponsors, which include Okumah Hotels, Ghana Aids Commission, Accra City Hotels, Bel Aqua, Ghana Tourism Authority, and Sonotech Diagnostic Centre, Digari, among others.

GNA

