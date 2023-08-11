We appreciate Alan’s Sacrifices and Long Service for the party – Atwima Kwanwoma NPP Chairman

Accra, Aug. 11, GNA-The Atwima constituency chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Mr. Oduro Kyerematen, says the Party members and constituents appreciate Mr. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen’s sacrifices and services to the New Patriotic Party over the years.

According to him, Alan Kyerematen deserves commendation for his services and called for support of the delegates.

The presidential hopeful was meeting delegates on his third day of the cluster delegates durbar.

The party chairman stressed the need for delegates to reward Alan Kyerematen for his dedication to the party, saying this is the time to show our appreciation.

“He (Alan)deserves our appreciation and wish him God’s guidance in his endeavours”, the chairman said to welcome him to the durbar.

Taking his turn at the forum, Mr Carlos Ahenkorah, MP for Tema West and member of the Alan campaign team, stressed that it was the turn of Alan to assume the leadership of the party.

He said Alan Kyerematen was best suited to take over from Nana Akufo-Addo to create more job opportunities and wealth to meet the needs of the people.

He said democracy thrived on numbers and since Alan Kyerematen was well connected across the length and breadth of the country and globally from his exposure, delegates must not let the opportunity for their own to lead the party slip by.

Meanwhile, Mr. Alan Kyerematen has pledged to poll two million votes to increase votes in the Ashanti Region to conveniently break the 8 and thus fulfil every NPP member’s dream that Nana Akufo-Addo hands over power to an NPP government.

GNA

