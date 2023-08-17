Turning Dreams into Reality: Fido’s E-Loans for Momo Agents

Fido, Africa’s leading online financial services company, is stepping up to help Mobile Money Agents in Ghana.

Introducing GH₵5000 e-loans, Fido aims to solve the eCash flow struggles these merchants often face.

Licensed by the Bank of Ghana and certified by the Data Protection Commission of Ghana, Fido has already given out three million loans to more than half a million customers.

Named “Dream Big: One Loan at a Time,” this new service is designed to give MoMo agents a helping hand in managing their daily eCash struggle.

Instead of constantly juggling their eCash reserves, they can now focus on what matters most – their customers and growing their business.

Solomon Agbemenya, Head of Business Development at Fido, shared, “With Ghana becoming one of the fastest-growing mobile money markets in Africa, we at FIDO recognize the vital role mobile money agents play and the difficulties they’ve had in obtaining financial support from financial institutions. As a company, we see the need to cushion them up with a loan that is convenient and easily accessible to keep them in business”.

With a loan from Fido, MoMo agents can get eCash directly in their wallets once approved, in about 30 minutes. Everything’s clear upfront – the costs are explained during application and when the money is sent. Fido’s Momo Loan Application lets agents sign up and request up to GHS 1,500 the first time, and up to GHS 5000 later on.

GNA

