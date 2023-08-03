Rolls-Royce returns to profit in first half of 2023

London, Aug. 3, (dpa/GNA) – British aerospace and defence company Rolls-Royce Holdings plc returned to profit in the first half of the year ended June 30.

Rolls-Royce reported that its profit attributable to ordinary shareholders for the first six months of the year was £1.23 billion ($1.56 billion), or 14.67 pence per share, compared to a loss of £1.55 billion, or 18.62 pence per share, in the same period last year.

Underlying operating profit improved to £673 million from last year’s £125 million, reflecting continued end-market growth and focused on commercial optimization and cost efficiencies across the group.

Profit before taxation was £1.42 billion compared to a loss of £1.75 billion in the prior year.

Revenue for the period grew to £7.52 billion from £5.6 billion in the prior year.

Recently, Rolls-Royce lifted its full-year underlying operating profit outlook to £1.2 billion – £1.4 billion from the earlier view of £0.8 billion – £1 billion.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

