Trump travels to Atlanta for mug shot, booking in election case

Atlanta, Aug 24 (Reuters/GNA) – Donald Trump flew from New Jersey on Thursday to get his mug shot taken at an Atlanta jail as part of a wide-ranging criminal case stemming from the former U.S. president’s attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia.

Trump’s private airplane departed Newark International Airport as he journeyed to the Fulton County Jail, where several dozen supporters awaited his arrival. He said on social media that he would surrender around 7:30 p.m. Eastern time (2330 GMT).

Meanwhile, Judge Scott McAfee set a trial date of Oct. 23 for one of the defendants, attorney Kenneth Chesebro, after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who brought the charges against Trump and the others, had proposed that date. That trial date will not necessarily apply to Trump or the other 17 defendants.

Trump, 77, already has entered uncharted territory as the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges, though the four cases filed against him have not slowed his momentum as the front-runner in the race for the Republican nomination to run against Democratic President Joe Biden in next year’s election.

GNA/Credit Reuters

