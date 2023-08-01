Traditional leader urges children to embrace discipline

By Emmanuel Gamson

Ketan (W/R), August 01, GNA – Nana Kofi Abuna V, the Paramount Chief of Essipon, in the Western Region, has advised children to embrace discipline to help nurture them to become successful people in future.

She said having good moral values as children would propel them to become responsible adults and patriotic citizens.

Nana Abuna V gave the advice on the side-lines at the 75th Anniversary celebration of the Ahantaman Girls’ Senior High School, at Ketan, near Sekondi.

The Anniversary was held on the theme: “75 Years of Promoting Discipline as a Tool for STEM Education: The Role of Stakeholders.”

Nana Abuna V said being disciplined was the only way through which children could realize their dreams, adding, “nobody could excel in life without discipline.”

Describing children as tomorrow’s future leaders, she said the future of the country lied on their shoulders, and therefore, it was imperative for them to be disciplined and grow to contribute their quota towards national development.

The Essipon Paramount Chief also encouraged parents to instill the act of discipline, good moral values, and norms in their children

She noted that it was the duty of parents to inculcate good cultural values and acceptable societal norms in their wards to help shape them to become useful for society.

“If we fail our duties as parents by ensuring our children are disciplined, we should not expect them to win in their future endeavours,” Nana Abuna said.

She stressed the need for parents to provide their children with their basic needs, so they did not loiter around and engage in illegal activities.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

