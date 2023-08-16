Traditional Doctor advocates use of local herbs to treat diseases

By P.K.Yankey

Takoradi (W/R), Aug. 16, GNA – Dr Doris Tetteh, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KETPAM Herbal and Massaging Centre at Bogoso in the Western Region, has impressed upon Ghanaians to revert to using local herbs in the treatment of diseases.

She underscored the potency and efficacy of traditional herbs but wondered why much attention had not been paid to them by the government.

Dr Tetteh, who is a traditional medicine practitioner, expressed these sentiments in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, at the end of a-three-day Regional Trade Show for Businesses in the Western Region to showcase their products in Takoradi.

The programme was organised by SNV Ghana in conjunction with the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MOTI), Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) and Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) as part of Boosting Green Employment and Enterprises Opportunities in Ghana (GrEEn ) project.

Dr Tetteh affirmed that local herbs had no preservatives and additives but purely herbal and advised the public to ignore misconceptions surrounding their usage.

She also discouraged medical doctors from mixing local herbs with preservatives as it could alter the chemical composition of the herbs to create complications for some patients.

She claimed that so far patients with kidney and liver problems, Tuberculosis, Ulcer, Typhoid and hepatitis had been cured at her centre, and called for a crusade to champion the use of local herbs by Ghanaians.

