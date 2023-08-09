TOLEC -GH takes peacebuilding campaigns to ghetto groups in Tamale, Sagnarigu

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, Aug. 9, GNA – Total Life Enhancement Centre (TOLEC – GH), a psychology focused organisation, has taken its peacebuilding sensitisation campaign to some ghettos and women savings groups in the Tamale and Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Region.

They included Lamashegu, Bupela, Lamanshegu quarters and the Bupiela toilet ghettos in the Tamale Metropolis, and the campaign was to sensitise them on the need to promote peace and stability within the area.

The Suglo Nboribuni, Wunzalgu, Biela Nnabra, Wumpini, Songtaba, Suhudoo and Yumzaa women savings groups in the Sagnarigu Municipality were also engaged on how they could contribute to ensuring harmony in their communities.

Mr Peter Mintir Amadu, Executive Director of TOLEC – GH, speaking during the engagement, said the campaign was to sensitise them on peaceful coexistence under the “Preventing Electoral Violence and Providing Security to Northern Border Regions of Ghana programme being implemented by COGINTA – GHANA in the Northern, North East, Upper West, Upper East and Savannah Regions with funding support from the European Union.

He said it also sought to enhance peacebuilding and violent prevention mechanisms, including building the resilience of residents along the country’s border regions against violent extremism and other related issues.

He expressed the need to adopt psychological approach to peacebuilding, targeting vulnerable groups, including women and other young people.

He emphasised that “Issues of mental health have a direct connection to factors that trigger violence and other extremist activities, hence, the need to promote peace among vulnerable groups cannot be underestimated.”

Mr Issahaku Issah, a Mental Health Officer at the Dalun Health Centre in the Kumbungu District of the Northern Region, called on the groups to eschew violence and channel their knowledge and skills to productive ventures to improve the living conditions of the people in their communities.

He called on the government and other stakeholders to institute measures to help minimise substance abuse among young people in the country.

TOLEC – GH is part of 15 selected grassroot CSOs in the northern sector charged to carry out the activities in three months in beneficiary communities.

The activities are being undertaken under the theme: “Fostering Development through Peace, using the model, Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Services.”

GNA

