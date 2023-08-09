KNUST will not deviate from mandate – Prof. Akosua Dickson

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi, Aug. 9, GNA – Professor Mrs. Rita Akosua Dickson, Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), says the institution’s vision of assisting the nation to harness its development potential remains unchanged.

“We look up to one breaking effect – the production of new medicines and drugs to cure life-threatening diseases, innovation, invention and introduction of new technologies that will take Ghana to another level,” she assured.

Prof. Dickson was speaking at the Vice-Chancellor’s Students’ Excellence Awards’ ceremony organized by the university in Kumasi.

She pointed out that research, science and technology were indispensable in the nation’s quest to achieve prosperity and progress, adding that, they were vital in charting the course for sustainable development and growth.

The ceremony had more than 60 students receiving awards for excellence in their various fields of study.

They were presented with medals and plaques for their sterling performances and distinguishing themselves in the areas of leadership, academic excellence, sports, debate and cadet.

Other categories were peer counseling, innovations and entrepreneurship, volunteerism, creative arts, all-rounded exemplary students and specialisers.

The programme was held on the theme: “Balancing Acts: Honouring Academics, Innovations and Beyond.”

Prof. Dickson explained that the VCSEA was a novelty that sought to motivate the students to strive for excellence in their chosen fields of academic endeavour.

It is designed to tap their leadership capabilities and imbue in them the culture of volunteerism and excellence.

The Vice-Chancellor said the University’s mission was on course as it trained the breed of scientists and technocrats to spearhead Ghana’s development agenda.

