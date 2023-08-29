Three communities in Amansie South to benefit from two-kilometre road

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Manso-Aponapong (Ash), Aug. 29, GNA – Goldline Mining Ghana Limited, a mining company based in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region, is rehabilitating a two-kilometre road linking three communities in the district to the main Manso-Adubia road.

The communities are Kensere, Wahaso and Aponapong, which have been cut-off from the rest of the district due to the breakdown of their bridges and the bad nature of the road.

The rehabilitation work would involve reshaping, reconstruction of the bridges and culverts, as well as tarring.

Mr Emmanuel Ababio, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, told newsmen during an inspection of the road that the rehabilitation was to ensure the free movement of goods and services to boost economic activities.

He said good road infrastructure was critical to the development of Ghana since about 95 per cent of goods and services were transported by road.

Roads, therefore, made a significant contribution to the country’s economic development and growth with important social benefits.

Mr Ababio said upon hearing that the bridges in the area had broken down after the recent rains, the company saw the need to build new ones and construct the adjoining roads.

He said Goldline Mining Ghana Ltd was undertaking responsible mining and exploration through environmental and land reclamation, encouraging commercial agriculture as well as implementing infrastructural development in its catchment areas.

The CEO called on Ghanaians to be responsible and protect all natural resources in their communities.

Mr Clement Opoku Gyamfi, the District Chief Executive, Amansie South, lauded the mining company for its developmental agenda and complementing the government’s efforts in infrastructure development.

He advised community members to support the work by protecting the materials, which were being used in the construction works, from being stolen.

Maame Yaa Pomaa, a resident of Aponapong, told the Ghana News Agency that she appreciated the company’s initiative to construct the road.

“The bad roads in the area have been a headache for many farmers since they cannot connect easily to their customers when they harvest their produce,” she said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

