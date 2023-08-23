Thousands return home after Tenerife wildfire stabilized

Madrid, Aug 23, (dpa/GNA) – Nearly 10,000 evacuated people, returned to their homes on the Spanish island of Tenerife, after the devastating forest fire was brought under control.

Only about 3,100 people are still staying in emergency shelters or with friends or relatives, the Canary Islands emergency services announced overnight.

A good week after the outbreak of the flames in the north and north-east of the island, the situation was now relaxed, it said.

“We can say that we are now stronger than the fire,” said the head of the fire-fighting units, Federico Grillo.

According to the latest estimate of the authorities, the flames covered about 14,750 hectares, more than 1% of the total territory of the Spanish island.

The Canary Islands Prime Minister Fernando Clavijo had spoken of one of the worst fires on Tenerife in the past 40 years.

Police consider it proven that the fire was caused by arson.

During a visit to the island, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, promised help with reconstruction.

The flames were fought non-stop by more than 200 emergency personnel overnight, according to official reports. It is expected that it will take several days before the fire is completely extinguished.

According to authorities, the fire did not destroy any houses, and there were no casualties.

The Tenerife Tourist Board said normality prevailed in the tourist areas of the island, during the forest fire.

GNA

