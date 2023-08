Dresden, Aug 23, (dpa/GNA) – A pupil armed with a knife, seriously injured an eight-year-old boy at a school in Bischofswerda in the German state of Saxony, on Wednesday morning.

The 16-year-old attacker was overpowered, and is also in hospital, police said.

The situation is under control, police said.

GNA

