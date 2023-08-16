Tema Circuit Court grants bail to frozen chicken thieves  

By Priscilla Nimako

Tema, Aug. 16, GNA-The Tema Circuit Court B has granted bail to Eric Asante, Kojo Essuon, and Theophilus Mensah in the sum of GHS 250,000 with three sureties.

They dishonestly appropriated a total of 1,400 cartons of frozen chicken products valued at GHS 448,000 the property of Augstine Atta Aduboffour.

Others were Ebenezer Nartey, who was granted bail in the sum of GHS 40,000 with two sureties for receiving cash as his share of the proceeds, and Alex Gafah and Paul Asamoah were also granted bail in the sum of GHS 200,000 with three sureties for obtaining products by means of theft.

The case was adjourned to August 21st of this year.

The court, presided over by Ms. Bertha Aniagyei, granted the accused persons bail after they pleaded not guilty to their respective charges.

The prosecution, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jacob A. Asamani, told the court that the complainant, Aduboffour, was the owner of TKO Frozen Foods Company, located in Community 25 near PS Global Estate and Tema Community 7, respectively.

The prosecution said Asante is an employee who works as a security man at the Community 25 branch of the company.

DSP Asamani said Essuon is a cool room attendant for the Community 7 branch of the company, while Mensah is a driver and a resident of Tema Newtown, and Nartey is described as a Pastor and a resident of Ashaiman.

The prosecution said Gafah is a businessperson and a resident of Laterbiokoshie, Accra, and Asamoah is also a businessperson and a resident of Dansoman, Accra.

The prosecution said on November 20, 2022, Asante, Essuon, and Mensah met at a location at Community 7. They had a discussion and agreed to steal frozen chicken products from the company’s coldstore at Community 25.

According to the prosecution, Asante called Nartey, who is his church Pastor and informed him about the plans they had hatched to steal from the cold store.

He asked for prayers and spiritual protection to make them successful in their operation.

DSP Asamani stressed that Nartey prayed for the accused persons for a successful operation.

The prosecution said Asante had access to the keys to the cold store and pressed the keys on a key soap, which left the key patterns on the soap.

According to the prosecution, Asante handed over the soaps with the key patterns to Essuon and Mensah to get someone to get a duplicate key for them to use for the operations.

They managed to get one Liman based in Ashaiman, currently at large, to produce the duplicate keys.

DSP Asamani said Liman successfully duplicated the key and gave it to Asante and Essuon.

In the first week of February 2023, Asante called Mensah to get a truck to the cold store for them to load.

Mensah also engaged the services of Kabu Ocansey and Kweku Boateng, who had then parked their truck at the Mankoadze roundabout station looking for passengers and went with them to the cold store at Community 25.

Prosecution said Asante opened the cold store with the duplicate keys, and he and Mensah, together with Joe, Liman, and Kojo, who are all at large, loaded 700 cartons of Halland frozen chicken products valued at GHS 224,000 into the truck.

DSP Asamani said Mensah and Joe went with the truck to Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra and sold the goods to Gafah and Asamoah at a reduced price of GHS 250.00 per carton instead of the market price of GHS 320.00 per carton.

According to the prosecution, Gafah and Asamoah, after selling the goods to the public, handed over cash in the sum of GHS 175,000 to Mensah. The gang shared it, accordingly, including Nartey, who was given GHS 15,500.

In the second week of February this year, Asante and Joe again met Nartey at the Ashaiman traffic light area, informed him of their plans to steal from the cold store again, and demanded that he pray for them to fortify them for another successful operation.

DSP Asamani said Asante and Joe loaded another 700 cartons of frozen chicken products valued at GHS 224,000 from the cold store and went and sold them.

The accused persons shared the booty accordingly.

The prosecution said on February 20, 2023, stock was taken at the said cold store, and the theft was detected.

After investigation, the accused persons were charged with the offences and put before court.

GNA

