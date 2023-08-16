Let’s make a difference in Election 2024 – Tema East MP

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Aug. 16, GNA – “Let’s make a difference in Election 2024 for the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) victory to fulfil the Ghanaian call for the party to rescue the nation,” Mr. Isaac Ashai Odamtten, Member of Parliament for Tema East Constituency, has stated.

He said it is time to make a difference in whatever capacity we find ourselves, as ward, constituency, regional, or national executives of the party, we must work together to redeem the nation from the current economic crisis.

Mr. Odamtten told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Tema and also called on civil society organizations, religious and traditional leaders, academia, public and civil servants, traders, drivers, and formal and non-formal workers to join the NDC to win Election 2024 to make a difference and restore the country on the path of development.

“Let’s make a difference with our voting pattern. If you have never voted for the NDC, this is the time to change those narratives. If you are a first-time voter, this is your era to be part of the national change movement by voting for the NDC.

“We cannot make a difference by sitting on the fence; we have complained about the suffering, the economic crisis, and other issues confronting the nation due to bad governance. Fortunately, we have Elections 2024 to register our protest by voting out the current regime and restoring the NDC and former President John Dramani Mahama back to power,” he said.

The Tema East MP charged party functionaries to get down to the grassroots and engage the people to help them understand that the NDC is seeking power to make a difference in their lives and economies.

Mr. Odamtten noted that Ghana would be entering into an unprecedented general election in 2024 as the ruling party is moving heaven and earth to break the eight, which has become their main focus instead of governance.

“NDC must not take things for granted; we know our opponents, and we must work together not only for the NDC but for Ghanaians.

“Across the country, many are calling for the return of the NDC into government; the power to win Election 2024 is before us; if we work for the common interest of

Ghana, we will succeed, for this is not the time to seek personal interest; this is the time to make a difference,” he said.

Mr. Odamtten, who served as a former Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive and successively transformed Tema, explained that Election 2024 has already started attracting various campaign strategies unknown to our democratic dispensation.

Mr. Odamtten expressed confidence in getting re-elected to continue the work started through the TMA and in Parliament, which had impacted the lives of Tema East Constituents, specifically in the areas of education, security, health, and infrastructure, among others.

“I have no doubt in my mind that the people are still yearning for the leadership of Ashai Odamtten, and as the NDC embarks on a journey to elect presidential and parliamentary candidates, I believe that I hold the key to maintaining the seat for the NDC in Tema East Constituency,” he said.

He said the NDC laid a solid foundation through prudent management of the economy and succeeded in maintaining a substantial growth rate and reducing inflation consistently.

“Ghanaians need the NDC back to rescue and rebuild the broken walls of Ghana and restore hope, prosperity, unity of purpose, and government for all, and by all, irrespective of our backgrounds, we all have a share in the building of this country and not only a privileged few,” he said.

