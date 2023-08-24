Tech for Tomorrow Foundation trains Dzorwulu Special School pupils in computer coding

Accra, Aug. 24, GNA – Tech for Tomorrow Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, has trained pupils and teachers of Dzorwulu Special School in computer coding.

This forms part of the commemoration of the Africa Code Week celebration by the organisation.

Mr Francis Ahene-Affoh, Founder and Executive Director of Tech for Tomorrow Foundation, said the exercise was a step to enhance inclusivity in education and training.

This, he said, was to bridge the gap and empower special children with the transformative power of coding.

Mr Ahene-Affoh disclosed that the training would help them develop problem-solving skills and support practical learning in these special schools.

He said as the world was increasingly dominated by technology, the ability to code had become a valuable skill, which opened doors to exciting opportunities and innovative solutions.

“However, this skill remains largely inaccessible to children with special needs, who often face unique challenges in traditional educational settings across schools in Ghana.”

“Historically, children with special needs in Ghana have challenges in accessing quality education, hindering their development and limiting their future prospects,” he added.

Mr Ahene-Affoh said the training also empowered their teachers, thus, equipped them with the requisite knowledge for them to transfer the knowledge acquired to their students.

By nurturing the talent of these young minds and fostering an environment of acceptance, Ghana would pave the way for a brighter and more inclusive future for all its children, he said.

Mr Ahene-Affoh said people who knew how to code were innovative and able to communicate across borders and cultures as they solved problems more efficiently.

He added that comply coding was the universal language of the 21st century.

The Africa Code Week aims to foster digital literacy and equip the continent’s rising generation with job-relevant digital skills.

GNA

