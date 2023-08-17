Tamale Technical University exhibits made-in-Ghana products

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor

Tamale, Aug 17, GNA – The Tamale Technical University (TaTU) has organised its 15th annual exhibition on its campus to promote made-in-Ghana products.

The event, held by the Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management of the University, was on the theme: “Nourishing the Future: Sustainable Gastronomy and Tourism”.

It was to promote decent work opportunities for young people to enable them to plan and start their own businesses and showcase the local products made by the students.

Professor Abass Braimah, the Vice-chancellor, advised the students to use the skills acquired to contribute to the country’s economic growth.

He said students should be inspired to acquire skills and be empowered to create jobs for themselves and others.

Professor Abdul-Aziz Ibn Musah, the Dean of Faculty of Applied Sciences and Technology, encouraged students to use their potential to promote tourism while creating more jobs and opportunities for local communities.

The Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management had designed an environmental impact project to demonstrate the students’ commitment to a better future in line with the climate innovation center initiative.

This aims at supporting and promoting innovative businesses to address climate change challenges.

Mrs Hajia Alima Sagito Saeed, the Executive Director of Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency (SWIDA- Ghana), who chaired the event, advised the students to use good customer service to meet customers’ expectations.

Prof Alex Dodoo, the Director General of the Ghana Standards Authority, urged the students to improve upon their products to meet international standards.

