ATU fashion exhibition evokes students’ creativity

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, Aug. 17, GNA – A two-day Fashion Show and Exhibition opened on Thursday at the Accra Technical University (ATU) with a call on students to remain innovative and business-oriented.

The annual exhibition was for final year students at the University to demonstrate skills acquired at the Fashion Department.

Some 342 fashion and textile designs depicting various concepts were on display.

Notable themes, including ‘nature’, ‘confidence in elegance’, ‘strength and unity’, ‘taste of life’, ‘black royalty’, ‘reflection’, ‘beauty and feminity’, featured prominently.

Professor Amevi Acakpovi, Acting Vice-Chancellor, Accra Technical University, said the show was to encourage student creativity and celebrate the Fashion Department as the Institution prepared to mark its 75th anniversary next year.

He said the practical training provided by the Institution over the years partly contributed to the University’s recent ranking as the Fourth Best Technical University in Ghana by the Times Higher Education Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings.

ATU was again listed 28th out of 88 universities in the sub-region, according to the classification announced in June this year.

Expressing satisfaction with the handicrafts displayed, Prof Acakpovi said industries continued to embrace graduates of the University as they demonstrated proficiency and ingenuity in the world of work.

‘’As a TVET institution, we value the skill and knowledge of our students and how they bring it to the public through things that are not only knowledge-based, but skill based.

‘’Our target is that they will continue to innovate and fill various institutions in the country and create lot of jobs because they have been empowered with entrepreneurial skills,’’ he stated.

While encouraging more males to enroll in Fashion Design programmes, the Acting Vice-Chancellor praised the “creativity and innovation” demonstrated by the students and urged them to return and polish their skills after graduation.

Ms Catherine Adu, Head of the Fashion Department, noted that the students ‘’have carved a niche for themselves and have all it takes to excel in the world of work.

“A lot of the things on display are sustainable and creative. Creativity is what rules the world and I am excited with the works they have produced,” she said.

Most of the designs were created by full-time and part-time female students at the University. Ms. Dzobo Sophia Makafui, Ms. Esabah Sharon Bentil, and Ms Katanami Josephine, all spoke highly about their works and appeared ready for the world of work.

The trainees are expected to mount the runway at the National Theater in Accra, Friday night to project other stunning garments and designs.

