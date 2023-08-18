Suspect in deadly knife attack on father caught in Italy

Rome, Aug 18, (dpa/GNA) – A 21-year-old Dutch man, who allegedly stabbed his father and a family friend to death while on holiday in northern Italy, is in police custody, the ANSA news agency reported on Friday.

The Carabinieri police force, tracked down the Dutch man in a wooded area in the province of Cuneo in Piedmont, it said.

The daily newspaper La Stampa stated, that the suspect had been found sleeping in a small chapel in the forest.

The father and son had reportedly been on holiday in the village of Montaldo Mondovì, and had stayed overnight with the family friend.

According to Italian media reports, the young man first killed his father with a kitchen knife on Wednesday, and then attacked the host, who later died of his injuries.

Several media outlets quoted authorities as saying the 21-year-old, is alleged to have a mental illness.

Dozens of emergency personnel carried out the search, aided by sniffer dogs. Helicopters were also deployed.

As the young Dutch man was considered very dangerous by the emergency services, according to media reports, the population in the area was urged to be careful and avoid trips into the forest.

Some local outdoor events were also cancelled as a precaution.

