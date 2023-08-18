‘Football is highly political’ – Freiburg’s Streich on Saudi Arabia

Stuttgart, Aug 18, (dpa/GNA) – Freiburg coach Christian Streich, believes Saudi Arabia can succeed in improving its image by bringing famous football players into its Pro League.

The likes of Neymar, Karim Benzema and Sadio Mane, have followed Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia this summer, and coaches including Steven Gerrard have also made the switch from European top leagues.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) this year bought a 75% share in each of the top four Saudi clubs, Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad.

This allows big transfer fees and salaries to be paid, but has also renewed calls from rights groups that Saudi Arabia was using sports to improve its image, which has been tainted in connection with human rights issues.

For Streich, the longest-serving coach at a Bundesliga club, this sportswashing will be successful.

“It works without any problems,” he said, because a country gets “a positive image” when popular players play there.

“You can use football to try to legitimize many political things. Football is highly political – anyone who says otherwise hasn’t taken a look,” Streich said ahead of the weekend Bundesliga start.

Streich added it was in “no way reprehensible that they are trying to build a league in which a lot of stars play.”

Streich, who is always outspoken on political, social and other issues, also said that the big fees paid by the Pro League clubs will have a big influence on the transfer market in general.

“It is blowing up. The sums are rising endlessly with this, it is not going to stop,” Streich said.

