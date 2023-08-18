New Zealand man gets record pay-out for wrongful murder conviction

Wellington, Aug 18, (dpa/GNA) – A New Zealand man, wrongfully imprisoned for 19 years, will receive a record almost $5 million New Zealand ($3 million US) in compensation, the government announced on Friday.

In 1986, Hall was convicted of murdering Arthur Easton and intentionally wounding his son, Brendon Easton, and was sentenced to life imprisonment. His conviction was quashed in 2022.

The government had agreed to a $4,933,725 pay-out as compensation for his 19 years spent behind bars, New Zealand Acting Justice Minister Deborah Russell said.

“The Government accepts Mr Hall’s innocence, and apologises unreservedly for his wrongful convictions and imprisonment,” Russell said.

“I acknowledge that the apology and compensation can never completely remedy the injustice Mr Hall has suffered. But I hope they go some way in helping Mr Hall rebuild his life, and will enable him to pursue the things he wants to,” Russell said.

In a statement, the Hall family said the government’s acceptance that Hall is innocent was of most significance.

“Alan’s mother Shirley, his greatest champion, fought for decades to hear those words. That she is not present today to hear them finally spoken makes this moment bittersweet,” the family said.

“It is just one of the permanent consequences of Alan’s wrongful conviction that cannot be undone. Alan was 24 when he was arrested. He is now 61. With the announcement today, Alan can now focus on what was denied to him for decades, building his life as a free man.”

They also acknowledged the Easton family and hoped that ongoing investigations could find those responsible for Arthur’s death, and hold them accountable.

GNA

RA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

