Students in Tema-Newtown encouraged not to truncate schools at junior level

By Ibrahim Mohammed Saani

Tema, Aug. 14, GNA – Life After Salvation Movement International (LASMI), a Christian non-profit organisation, has organised a pupils’ banquet to educate Basic School graduates on the benefits of archiving higher academic success.

The event, which served as a thanksgiving service, is an initiative by LASMI, a non-denominational group dedicated to empowering youth to develop into responsible adults through constant engagement.

Mr. Peter Kwadwo Asare Nyarko, Executive Director, Centre for Financial Literacy Education, speaking as a guest speaker, told the young adults who have just finished writing the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) that another phase of their lives had been activated, and whatever happens, they would start to make decisions on their own.

Mr. Nyarko urged the Basic School grduates to create an environment where doing the right thing is as easy as possible.

He said there would be so many temptations to join bad companies, but they should be steadfast in making decisions that would keep them in the classroom and resist any decision that will lead them astray.

He said some of them would have to work to care for themselves due to financial difficulties at home, but they should not forfeit the hope of continuing school.

Mr. Okoe Oninku, a member of LASMI, told the students to trust in God, and that in their midst of pain and suffering, the Lord will come through for them.

Mr. Oninku said at some point everyone faced a challenge on a journey of self-improvement; therefore, whatever challenges they would be encountering should not deter them.

He advised the graduates never to sacrifice what they could be for what they are and to never give up the good that resided within for the security they already had.

The banquet was attended by over 500 candidates who had just completed the 2023 BECE.

