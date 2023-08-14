Standard Chartered staff interact with children with special needs at New Horizon School

Accra, Aug. 14, GNA-In a remarkable display of compassion and dedication, employee volunteers from the Consumer, Private and Business Banking Unit of Standard Chartered spent time with children with special needs at the New Horizon School.

The team was led by Bongiwe Gangeni, Regional Head, Consumer, Private and Business Banking Africa & Middle East, who was paying a working visit to Ghana.

The meeting with the children was under the Bank’s Day of Caring Initiative under its Employee Volunteering programme, which provides staff the opportunity to interact with people with special needs, especially children.

The volunteers engaged the children in various activities specially tailored to their interests and abilities. The Day of Caring, also left a profound mark on the employee volunteers.

Through the interaction, they gained a deeper understanding of children with special needs, building empathy and compassion in the process.

Standard Chartered’s commitment to giving back to the community and creating an inclusive society falls under the Prosperous Communities lever in its Diversity and Inclusion drive.

Employees volunteer and use their skills and talent to advance delivery models for education, employability & education among others. This highlights the importance of fostering a culture of inclusion, kindness and support in the communities in which we operate.

GNA

