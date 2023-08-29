Secure minerals required to drive global decarbonization – Atlantic Lithium

By Victoria Agyemang

Cape Coast, Aug. 29, GNA – Ghana needs to secure the minerals required to drive the global decarbonization transition for development.

Madam Hajia Musah, Country Representative for Atlantic Lithium, an exploration and development company, said the looming threat of climate change positioned the country well to take advantage of its natural minerals for growth.

Ghana has been advantaged with the leading lithium assets worldwide which would be key for the usage of electric vehicle batteries and combating of climate change.

Hence, the need to position itself to the global transition to fight climate change and its effects on the country and economy.

Madam Musah, was speaking at the 2023 Central Regional Expo dubbed:” Sustaining Business Opportunities: Nurturing Small-Scale Enterprises in Central Region.”

The year’s edition was a follow-up of the successes of Central Expo’22 which gave opportunity to over 300 exhibitors of large, medium, and small-scale enterprises to get the exposure they needed to market their products and services.

The Expo is aimed at showcasing both harnessed and un-harnessed trade, and tourism opportunities to attract impactful investment to the Central Region of Ghana.

Atlantic Lithium, she mentioned was committed to positive change and putting the Central Region on the map as the major hub for lithium production.

Dr John Hawkins Asiedu, the Technical Advisor to the Minister of Trade and Industry, applauded the Region for the laudable initiative of mobilising entrepreneurs to boost their businesses and pledged government’s commitment to sustainable business growth at the regional and district level.

He noted that it was undeniable fact that all major producers of finished industrial products were also the most developed countries of the world adding that industrialization was key to growing exports, substituting essential imports, achieving balance of payment.

It would also help in reducing budget deficits, building up foreign exchange reserves, stabilizing the currency, and creating decent jobs for the teeming unemployed youth.

Dr Asiedu noted that the Region had 21 one District one Factory (IDIF) projects at various stages of implementation with nine factories in operation and 12 under construction

Some 1D1F companies in operation include Ekumfi Fruits and Juices Co. Ltd., Lesdy Co. Ltd., Appeb Gas Cylinder Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Peterfield and Ray Co. Ltd., Rikpat Lubricants, and the Central Oil Palm, among others.

He urged the exhibitors to take advantage of the market access opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

