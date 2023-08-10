Propagate ideologies and philosophies of NPP – member aged 70 urges Party leadership

By Dennis Peprah

Wenchi, (B/R), Aug. 10, GNA – Madam Theresah Amponsah, a-70-year-old member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged the Party’s leadership to do more to propagate the ideologies and philosophies of the Party to the new and young members.

She said it was unfortunate most of the youth of the Party did not understand the ideals upon which the NPP was founded, saying, “our young people need to be sensitised on the Party principles and structure too.”

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Wenchi in the Bono Region, Mad. Amponsah said she had been a staunch member and supported the NPP since 1992, saying “it’s sad many of the youth of the NPP today do not understand our philosophies and their actions and inactions are creating troubles for our great Party.”

She emphasised as a strong Party formed and built on a rich and solid political tradition, the NPP cherished internal elections, but worried that the Party was being torn apart because of the “strange and unacceptable behaviours” being exhibited by some of the emerging members and followers of the party.

Historically, Madam Amponsah said the Party had not experienced divisions, bickering, infighting and squabbles than the contemporary times, warning that “if we don’t educate the youth of the party on our ideals, they would tear our party apart and take it to the political grave.”

“In fact, some of the behaviours of the party people are making the NPP unattractive but wasn’t so in those days. Now some of them, including some regional and constituency executives do not even regard the elders who stood firm on their grounds when the NPP was going through turbulence times in the days of Professor Adu Boahen and others.”

“Where were those young people when the Party needed some of us to do the dirty work in the 1992 general election. In fact, we have sacrificed, and we cannot sit unconcerned for some of these young politicians to tarnish the Party’s image and destroy it for us,” Madam Amponsah stated.

She issued a strong signal to the leadership of the Party, saying, “if we don’t do our homework well, then we must prepare to lose political power in the Election 2024”.

Mad. Amponsah however, added with unity and formidable front, the NPP would be able to secure election victory in 2024, and advised the leadership of the Party to also work hard and bring disgruntled members on board for effective electioneering.

