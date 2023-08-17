Power FC clinches the second edition of the Plan B FM Community Gala 

By Ibrahim Bah AbdulRahman

Tema, Aug. 17, GNA — Power Football Club, based in Tema Community 2, emerged as the overall winners of the 2023 second edition of the Plan B FM community gala, held at Tema Community 2 Mexico Astroturf Stadium.

The winner and the runner-up were awarded cash prizes, a trophy, and some football accessories after the competition.

Power FC beat Sky FC 4-3 on penalties to pick up the coveted trophy for the inter-community soccer gala at the finals.

The 2023 inter-community football showdown saw 32 teams from 32 communities lock horns for the ultimate prize at the Community 2 Astroturf.

Speaking at the event, Mr Emmanuel Aidoo, the chairman of the gathering, stated that the event was an initiative to support community football, noting that such events will help international scouts, coaches, and soccer fanatics identify great soccer talents so as to build them up for future prospects.

He explained that promoting and supporting community football would help to unravel talented footballers for both national and international football duties, emphasising that Tema has always played their duties when it comes to Ghanaian football.

Mr Aidoo, who is an international scout and also a coach for New Edubiase, enumerated that the inter-community tournament would offer young and ambitious footballers the platform to showcase their soccer talents to both local and international scouts.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mrs Comfort Ani Agyei, the Chief Executive Officer of Plan B FM, stated that through the community gala, she was optimistic that Ghana would soon bounce back to its former football glory, which caught both local and international attention.

Mrs Agyei revealed that Plan B FM Football was ready to support and unite the community with events that were aimed at promoting and improving football and development in the country.

She expressed gratitude to the staff and management of Plan B FM for making the inter-community football gala a success, urging all football lovers and the corporate world to support football for future prospects.

The event witnesses a lot of dignitaries, including coaches, scouts, former national players, and other corporate entity representatives.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

