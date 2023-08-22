PM Denkov, President Zelenskyy Meet in Athens, Discuss Bulgarian Support, N-plant Equipment, Black Sea Security

Sofia, Aug 22 (BTA/GNA) – Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met late on Monday in Athens where they were among the participants in an informal meeting of the leaders of ten Southeast European countries, said the government press office Tuesday.

Zelenskyy once again thanked Bulgaria for its assistance. Denkov reminded the Ukrainian head of state that the Bulgarian government has already decided to send 100 armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine. Ratification by the Parliament is expected to complete the procedure.

Zelenskyy confirmed his country’s interest in purchasing two nuclear reactors from Bulgaria’s unfinished Belene nuclear power plant. Denkov told him that the Energy Ministry is currently making an assessment of the equipment.

Given Russia’s aggressive behaviour in the Black Sea, the Ukrainian President raised the issue of a concerted effort by the Black Sea NATO member states to enhance security. Ukraine is already holding talks on this topic with Turkey and Romania and invited Bulgaria to join them.

The participants in the Athens meeting issued a joint declaration expressing support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression. Hosted by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the meeting was attended by leaders of Western Balkan countries, EU member states from the Southeast European region, European Council and European Commission Presidents Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen, Moldovan President Maia Sandu, as well as Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.

BTA/GNA

