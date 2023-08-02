Pastoral duties must not be confined to the Church-Methodist Priest

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Nkotompo (WR), Aug. 02, GNA – Reverend Seth Williams, the Minister in-charge of the Nazareth Methodist Church at Nkotompo in the Western Region, has called on pastors not to confine pastoral duties only to the Church.

He said, “Our duties as shepherds demand that we monitor the sheep even in the communities to know how they are doing and offer the needed Godly support and counselling for their holistic development.”

Reverend Williams made the remarks at the inauguration of the local council of Churches, the Nkotompo Chapter, aimed at helping communities in which the Churches were found with more spiritual and social guidance to do well.

The Council is made of Churches found in Nkotompo and its adjoining communities, and has Rev. Solomon Kojo Ellis, as Chairman, Rev. Seth Williams as the Vice, and the Secretary as Pastor Christopher Nkonu.

The Assistant Secretary is Brother Evans Divine Abeoyi and Treasurer Reverend Joyce Mensah with organizer being Rev. Francis Appiah and Brother Thomas Nkrumah.

The Council has Pastor Charles C. Brobbey, Rev. Cephas C. Yeboah and Rev. J.A.K Duncan as executive members.

Bishop Dr Emmanuel Botchwey, who inaugurated the Council requested of them to have unity of purpose for the advancement of the gospel and as well build humans as productive agents for a transformed society.

He said the welfare of the members of the Christian faith must be paramount and called on them to advocate good values that really enriched lives and promoted peaceful coexistence.

Bishop Dr. Daniel Bright Karkari, who exhorted the leadership of the Council urged them to eschew behaviours and patterns that had the tendency to collapse the Council.

“Let cherish this God given assignment, build on this unity to advance the kingdom as we do away with ministerial envy and jealousy, inordinate comparison and competition, positions and educational barriers,” he added.

Aug. 02, 2023

