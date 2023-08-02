Elohim Theological College and Seminary honours Appiatse reconstruction committee PRO

By Erica Apeatua Addo,

Bogoso (WR), Aug.02, GNA – Elohim Theological College and Seminary has conferred an honorary doctorate degree in Humane Letters to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Appiatse Reconstruction Committee, Mr Thywill Quarshie Awudzah.

Mr Awudzah was recognized for his immense contribution to the Western Region.

Conferring the degree at a ceremony held in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Assembly Hall in Bogoso, Dr Kwame Aburam Anoff Senior, President of the institution, said: “We have observed that most institutions honour individuals only when they are no more but our institution decided not to do so because we believed posthumous honest do not carry weight on individuals.

“We have representatives in Districts, Municipalities and Regions that provide us with the required information as to who deserves to be honoured. With us, you cannot tell us you have money so, we should honour you, one must introduce you to us first, then, our monitoring team will do their assessment and write their report.

“Our monitoring team do not deal directly with the individual selected to be honoured. They engage those around that person because we do not want anyone to influence them with money or gift,” the president revealed.

He said after a thorough investigation made into the background of the awardee the board of the institution agreed that Mr Awudzah should be celebrated.

Dr Anoff Senior commended him for his good work and continuous support for residents of the Western Region, challenged the youth to work hard in any area they found themselves as it would not go unnoticed.

Dr Isaac Dasmani, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Prestea Huni-Valley, emphasized that, “when the Appiatse incident happened Mr Awudzah actually supported me to run through all the process I am sure today is the beginning and there are more awards to come because we have not yet completed the work.

“You were doing something small around Prestea Huni-Valley and beyond, but it has been seen across the country. Your conduct and behavior should reflect the award you have received so that people can emulate the good work you have done” Dr Dasmani advised.

Mr Awudzah on his part said he was surprised by the award since he least expected it and expressed gratitude to the board of the institution for the honour done to him and pledged to put in more effort to justify the confidence reposed in him.

He said it would also serve as a motivation for others to give of their best in whatever endeavor they found themselves since somebody somewhere would be watching them.

GNA

