Paa Kwesi Fabin ready for Legon Cities challenge

By Simon Asare

Accra, Aug. 09, GNA – Paa Kwesi Fabin, newly appointed Head Coach of Legon Cities, has assured fans of a new beginning as he relishes a successful season.

The former Aduana Stars coach signed a two-year deal with Legon Cities as he assumed the mantle as head coach following the departure of Maxwell Konadu.

During his unveiling at a press conference in Accra, the highly-experienced coach stated that he was already looking forward to a fruitful season as he looked to build a formidable team.

“After leaving my previous club, I wanted to stay off for a while and start my own academy, but when Legon Cities called, it was difficult to say no. I am excited to be here and start this new challenge.

“I look forward to a fruitful season together with the management and everyone here,” he said.

The former Black Starlets coach further stated that he wanted to improve the position of the club in the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.

“We will be competitive. We will fight for a respectable position and protect the club’s reputation. We will also groom young players ahead of the new season.

“We have a clear objective for what we want to do here at Legon Cities. Things will have to be different this time around. We can’t finish ninth again. We have to improve the team and do a lot of work,” he stated.

Paa Kwesi Fabin is one of the most highly experienced local coaches on the local scene, having had spells with Inter Allies, Heart of Lions, Hearts, and Kotoko, among others.

Legon Cities would kick off the season with a fixture against Karela United at the El-Wak Sports Stadium in September.

GNA

