COVID-19: Kwadaso honours 94 frontline workers

By Dominic Antwi Agyei

Kwadaso (Ash), Aug. 9, GNA – The Kwadaso Municipal Assembly has honoured 94 frontline health workers for their immense services towards the management and containment of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Municipality.

They received a certificate of recognition, signed by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as part of the 2023 National Presidential Awards for COVID-19 Frontline Workers.

The Awards scheme is an initiative by the President to recognize all frontline health workers who offered outstanding services in containing and combating the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.

Mr. Richmond Agyenim Boateng, the Kwadaso Municipal Chief Executive, who presented the awards on behalf of the President, said the certificates were a national honour to frontline workers, who made sacrifices carrying out various duties with diligence to save lives during the pandemic.

According to him, the COVID-19 had taught the country how to prepare adequately for unforeseen emergencies, including pandemics.

He appealed to the health workers to put up their best and eschew tendencies that could bring unbearable health hazards to their clients and congratulated the awardees for their sacrifices, hard work, and commitment.

Madam Grace Billi Kampitib, the Kwadaso Municipal Director of Health Services, expressed appreciation for the honour done to them and called on the awardees to continue to work hard to improve healthcare delivery in the Municipality.

