Old students of ANASS appeal for Assembly Hall 

By Samuel Ackon

Assin Nsuta (C/R), Aug. 16, GNA- Old students of Assin Nsuta Agric Senior High School (ANASS) have appealed to philanthropists, government, corporate institutions and the public to assist it to build a multipurpose assembly hall for the school in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

This when done, would ease pressure on the old hall which could not accommodate the growing population of students.

Addressing the students and management of the school, Mr Dominic Asiedu, President of old students of ANASS, said the multipurpose assembly hall was needed for social gatherings.

The current assembly/dining hall, he said, was too small to accommodate the large student population.

He said the students had been compelled to use the dining hall in batches and this was not in their best interest.

He said a feasibility study had been done on the project which when started is expected to be completed in five years if funds were made available.

Mr Asiedu appealed to the teachers to take an active interest in the development of the students as most were of adolescent age and prone to temptations.

Reverend Samuel Quaynor, Headmaster of ANASS, highlighted some challenges confronting the school.

Notable among the challenges was the absence of a boy’s dormitory, lack of teachers and a headmaster’s bungalows, inadequate places of convenience, inadequate computers and many more.

He appealed to government, corporate institutions and others to assist the school to excel in its academics.

The Headmaster appealed to the students to take their studies seriously and brighten the corner wherever they found themselves.

