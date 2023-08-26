NPP Special Congress: Voting underway in Accra amid heavy police presence

By Edward Acquah

Accra, Aug. 26, GNA – Voting has commenced at the YMCA Technical Training Centre, where the Greater Accra Regional branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is holding it’s Special Electoral College polls.

Some 958 delegates nationwide are expected to decide the fate of the ten NPP presidential aspirants by selecting five for the Party’s presidential primary slated for November 4, 2023.

Voting at the YMCA Centre commenced at 0900 hours and expected to close at 1300 hours.

Some 72 delegates (including 1 proxy) will cast their ballot in the Greater Accra Regional polls.

They comprise Constituency Chairmen, 32; Regional Representatives on National Council, three; Founding Members, four; Regional Executive 17, and Members of Parliament (including Regional Minister), 14.

As of 0700 hours, the Electoral Commission had already set up the voting booth in readiness for the announced time for voting to commence.

The agents of the various presidential aspirants were also present at the Centre to follow the process.

There is heavy police presence at the voting Centre, with police officers positioned at vantage points to maintain law and order.

Persons without accreditation are not allowed to enter the voting Centre.

The ten presidential aspirants, in the order in which they will appear on the ballot paper are: Mr Kennedy Agyapong, Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Mr Joe Ghartey, Mr Kwadwo Poku, and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

The rest are: Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Francis Addai Nimoh, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, Mr Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko, and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

