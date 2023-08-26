Live Updates: NPP super delegates elect five presidential aspirants today

Provisional Results

North East Region

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia – 28

Others – 0

Ashanti Region

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia – 97

Mr Alan Kyerematen – 10

Mr Ken Agyapong – 6

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto – 5

Others – 0

NPP Headquarters

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia – 107

Mr Alan Kyerematen – 25

Mr Ken Agyapong – 32

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto – 2

Mr Francis Addai Nimoh – 6

Mr Joe Ghartey – 1

Mr Kwabena Agyepong – 3

Others – 0

Oti Region

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia -16

Mr Alan Kyerematen – 6

Mr Ken Agyapong – 5

Dr Afriyie Akoto – 2

Mr Francis Addai Nimoh – 0

Mr Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko – 0

Mr Kwadwo Poku – 1

Others – 0

Results: YMCA, Greater Accra

Dr Bawumia – 36

Alan -14

Ken -15

Akoto – 3

Addai Nimo – 1

Agyarko – 1

Others – 0

Vote counting underway in all 17 Polling Stations

Accra, 1:10PM

Vote counting in all 17 Polling Stations is underway in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Super Delegate Congress to elect the top five from 10 Presidential aspirants for the Party’s November 4, 2023, National Delegate Conference.

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto arrives to cast his vote

Kumasi, 12:34PM

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, one of the aspirants seeking to lead the governing NPP, arrives to cast his vote in Super Delegates Congress.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia votes at the Party’s headquarters

Accra, 12:14PM

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has cast his vote at the NPP’s headquarters in the Special Delegates Congress.

The Vice President, who is one of the 10 candidates in today’s polls, was accompanied by his wife, Mrs Samira Bawumia.

Ashanti: Majority Leader of Parliament arrives at Congress venue

Kumasi, 12:11PM

Mr. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, the Majority Leader of Parliament arrives at the Faculty of Law at KNUST, the congress venue, to cast his vote.

NPP bigwigs vote at party headquarters

Accra, 12:04PM

A number NPP bigwigs have voted at the party headquarters which serves as a polling station for the Special Electoral college of the Super Delegates Congress.

They included Kan Dapaah, Minister for National Security, Peter Mac Menu and Mr Freddie Blay, former Chairmen of the NPP, Anthony Karbo, former National Youth Organiser, Mr Fred Oware, Office of the Vice President among others.

The rest of the National Council, National Executive Committee, Ministers of State, former Ministers among others are expected to vote at the venue before the close off poll at 0100 hours.

Western Region: Journalists prevented from entering Congress venue

Takoradi, 11:47AM

Journalists have been prevented from entering the Takoradi Technical University Auditorium, the venue for the New Patriotic Party’s Super Delegates Congress in the Western Region.

Mr Okatakyie Amankwaa Afrifa, NPP Regional Secretary, told the media that the move was an order from their superiors from the National Headquarters of the Party, but efforts were being made to avert the situation.

Ashanti: Voting resumes after brief interruption by rain

Kumasi, 11:23AM

Voting resumed at the Law Faculty, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi after a brief interruption by the rain

NPP Chairman: a “little misunderstanding” in North East Region resolved

Accra, 11:03AM

Mr Stephen Ayensu Ntim, Chairman, NPP, has said that there was a “little misunderstanding” in the North East Region, and that the issue had been resolved.

Alan Kyerematen Campaign raises issues with some “disturbing incidents”

Accra, 10:54AM

Alan Kyerematen Campaign raises issues with some “disturbing incidents” in some parts of the country.

Nana Ohene Ntow, Chairman of Mr Kyerematen’s Campaign said the election has not been generally peaceful thus far.

Heavy police presence at the Law Faculty, KNUST as NPP Special Electoral College votes

Kumasi, 10:47AM

There is heavy police presence at the Law Faculty, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), where the Special Electoral College of the New Patriotic Party is voting in the Ashanti Region

President Nana Akufo-Addo casts vote at NPP headquarters

Accra, 09:56AM

President Nana Akufo-Addo is the first person to vote at NPP headquarters polling station for the party’s Super Delegates Conference.

About 204 delegates are expected to cast their votes at the venue.

Voting underway at University of Cape Coast

Cape Coast, 09:51

Voting is underway at University of Cape Coast, venue for the Central Region NPP super delegates conference to elect five presidential candidates for the November National Congress.

The election started at 09:00 hours and is expected to end at 13:00 hours.

More security than delegates at Volta Regional super delegates congress

Ho, 09:36

There are more security men than delegates at the on-going NPP super delegates congress at the Regional Catholic Secretariat premises in the Volta Region, capital Ho.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) counted about 100 officers manning a centre, where 41 delegates are voting to select five out of 10 Presidential aspirants for a delegates congress later in the year.

A heavy concentration of security at the gate checks vehicles and their contents, while individuals undergo scanning with a metal detector device.

Voting underway in Accra amid heavy police presence

Accra, 09:20AM

Accra, Aug. 26, GNA – Voting has commenced at the YMCA Technical Training Centre, where the Greater Accra Regional branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is holding it’s Special Electoral College polls.

Some 72 delegates (including 1 proxy) will cast their ballot in the Greater Accra Regional polls.

NPP super delegates elect five presidential aspirants today

Accra, Aug 26, GNA – The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is holding its Super Delegates Congress today, Saturday, August 26, 2023 where a total of 958 delegates are expected to vote in the Party’s Special Electoral College, to elect five from its ten aspirants for the November 4, presidential primary.

Sixteen polling station with one at the party headquarters have been created across the regions for the election, which would start from 0900 hours and close at 1300 hours.

The ten presidential aspirants, in the order in which they will appear on the ballot paper are: Mr Kennedy Agyapong, Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Mr Joe Ghartey, Mr Kwadwo Poku, and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

The rest are: Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, Francis Addai Nimoh, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, Mr Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko, and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

