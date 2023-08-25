NPP holds Super Delegates Congress tomorrow

By Christopher Arko

Accra, Aug. 25 GNA – All is set for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to hold its Super Delegates Congress tomorrow, Saturday, August 26, 2023.

A total of 958 delegates are expected to vote in the Party’s Special Electoral College, which is to reduce the number of aspirants from ten to five for the November 4, 2023, presidential primary.

Sixteen polling station with one at the party headquarters have been created across the regions for the election, which would start from 0900 hours and close at 1300 hours.

The campaigns ahead of the Congress have generated a lot of interest among the populace.

The leading contenders in the race according to political scientists are Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Mr Alan Kyerematen, a former Trade and Industry Minister and Mr Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central.

The other aspirants are Mr Joe Ghartey, a former Minister for Railways and MP for Essikado-Ketan, Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former General Secretary of the NPP and Mr Kwadwo Poku, an Energy Expert.

The rest are Mr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Mr Boakye Agyarko, a former Energy Minister, Mr Edward Addai-Nimo, a former MP for Asante Mampong and Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, an Economist.

The delegates are made up of members of the National Council, National and Regional Executive Committees, Members of Parliament and three representatives from each of the special organs of the party (Youth, Women and Nasara).

The rest are past national officers, three representatives from every branch, founder members during the registration of the Party at the Electoral Commission (EC) and all card-bearing ministers.

The election will be supervised by the Electoral Commission.

GNA

